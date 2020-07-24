Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has shockingly claimed that the Pakistan team has beaten India so many times that their arch-rivals “used to ask us for forgiveness after the match”.

Afridi admitted that he always looked forward to playing against India and loved the pressure that came with it.

In addition to India, Afridi noted that he also enjoyed facing Australia.

“I have always enjoyed playing against India. I believe we’ve beaten them so much that they used to ask us for forgiveness after the match,” Afridi said in an interview with Cric Cast on YouTube as quoted by Geo Super.

“I have enjoyed a lot playing against India and Australia, you have more pressure. They are big teams.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...