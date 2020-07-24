Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam’s younger brother, Safeer Azam, has joined the Lahore Qalandars’ Virtual Coaching Programme, according to reports.

As reported by the Daily Jang and Geo Super, Safeer is eager to follow in Babar’s footsteps and become a professional cricketer.

He has now taken a big step in turning his dream into reality as he was one of the up and coming cricketers selected for the Qalandars’ coaching programme.

Under the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise’s programme, Safeer received tips from Qalandars batting coach Waqas Ahmed, while he and the rest of the cricketers chosen were shown videos of Babar batting.

According to the Daily Jang, Safeer’s coaches believe he has what it takes to join his brother in the Pakistan team.

Babar is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the Test and T20 series.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

