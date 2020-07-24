‘It was impossible not to love him’, Rashid Latif says about Pakistan legend

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has revealed that “it was impossible not to love” iconic fast bowler Waqar Younis.

Waqar, who is currently Pakistan’s bowling coach, is widely regarded as one of the best seamers to ever play the game as he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“It was impossible not to love him,” Latif said on Twitter.

