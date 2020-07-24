Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that he loved bowling on Australian pitches since “it gives you a chance to send chin music [a] batsman’s way”.

Akram is arguably the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced and widely regarded as one of the best pacers in the history of the sport.

He featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

The 54-year-old is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Always enjoyed bowling on Australian pitches… it gives you a chance to send chin music batsman’s way! And thanks for the memories @robelinda2 pic.twitter.com/JycQzJT19n — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 22, 2020

“Always enjoyed bowling on Australian pitches… it gives you a chance to send chin music [a] batsman’s way!” Akram said on Twitter.

