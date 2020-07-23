Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he “wasn’t concerned” when he initially tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Rizwan was among the 10 Pakistan players that tested positive for the virus, but subsequent tests came back negative and he was allowed to travel to England.

Rizwan noted that he didn’t feel worried since “I didn’t have any symptoms”.

“I wasn’t concerned when I tested positive for Covid-19 as I didn’t have any symptoms,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

