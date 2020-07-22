Yasir Shah can play a match-winning role against England, Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Iqbal Qasim is backing spinner Yasir Shah to play “an important and match-winning role for Pakistan” in the Test series against England.

Yasir has struggled to take wickets as of late, but he is putting in the hard yards ahead of the series, which begins in Manchester next month.

In the recently-concluded four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby, Yasir took four wickets in total, with two coming in each innings.

“Yasir Shah can play an important and match-winning role for Pakistan in the Test series,” Iqbal told Cricket Pakistan. “Right-arm leg-spinners usually do well in England.

“Abdul Qadir was very successful in England. Mushtaq [Ahmed] and Danish Kaneria also performed well over there. So Yasir has the potential to cause difficulty to [the] England batsmen. Now it all depends on his form and preparations. He has gotten considerable time for practice, so that will benefit him.”

Meanwhile, Iqbal noted that Pakistan’s pace attack should focus more on their line and length, but admitted that speed will also help them get wickets.

“Speed is important but our pacers should focus more on their line and length. Since [the] pitches in England are a little damp, it becomes important for pacers to find the good length spot which will trouble the batsmen.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

