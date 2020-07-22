Iqbal Qasim reveals how Younis Khan can increase Pakistan’s chances of beating England

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim has revealed that Younis Khan can increase the national team’s chances of beating England by sharing his own experiences of playing in the country and improving the batsmen’s techniques.

Iqbal’s comments come after Younis was appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach for the tour of England.

In addition to Younis, Iqbal noted that head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq can also lend a helping hand by passing on his knowledge as he captained Pakistan in the past.

“Misbah and Younis have played in the modern era and left cricket only three years ago, so they will have better communication and understanding with the players,” Iqbal told Cricket Pakistan. “They shouldn’t face any difficulty and their coaching will only benefit the players.

“Younis Khan can share his experience of playing in England and also improve the techniques of our batsmen.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...