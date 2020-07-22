Imran Tahir reveals why he played for South Africa instead of Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir has revealed that he regrets not playing for Pakistan, but noted that he was never given the chance to break into the national team.

Tahir, who was born in Lahore, played for the Pakistan Under-19 team and even the Pakistan A side, but he couldn’t make the jump to the international level.

As a result, Tahir said that his wife convinced him to move to South Africa, where he has become one of the country’s greatest spinners.

“I used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in where I am. I played most of my cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance here, for which I am disappointed,” Tahir told Geo Super.

“It was hard leaving Pakistan but God blessed me and most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife.”

Tahir represented South Africa in 20 Tests, where he took 57 wickets at an average of 40.24.

He also featured in 107 ODIs and claimed 173 wickets at an average of 24.83.

As for his T20 International career, the 41-year-old has picked up 63 wickets in 38 matches at an average of 15.04.

