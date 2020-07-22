Why is Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan ‘feeling very good’ ahead of the England series?

Sohail Khan: “I had taken two five-fers here against England in 2016 and now in the practice match I have started off with five wickets so I am feeling very good”

Pakistan seamer Sohail Khan has revealed that he is “feeling very good” ahead of the England series after he took a five-wicket haul in the four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby.

Sohail is also feeling confident due to his past success in England, especially during Pakistan’s tour in 2016, where he finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the four-Test series.

The 36-year-old only featured in two Tests, but took 13 wickets, which included two five-fors, at an average of 25.

“Definitely, it is an honour for me to return to the side. I had taken two five-fers here against England in 2016 and now in the practice match I have started off with five wickets so I am feeling very good,” Sohail told pcb.com.pk. “We had been at our homes for the past four months due to coronavirus so starting off on a high feels nice.”

The Pakistan team will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

