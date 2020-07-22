Sohail Khan reveals which two young Pakistan bowlers are phenomenal

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan believes that the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are phenomenal.

Sohail’s praise for the youngsters come after they excelled in the recently-concluded four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby.

Naseem took six wickets in total, with five coming in the first innings, while Afridi took three wickets in the first innings and one in the second.

Sohail himself took a five-for in the first innings of the match.

The 36-year-old admitted that he loves the fact Naseem, who is just 17, steams in and “bowls consistently at 150 kph”.

Sohail also lauded Afridi and thinks the 20-year-old and Naseem have bright futures ahead of them.

“It gives me immense pleasure to see Naseem Shah. He bowls consistently at 150 kph. Just like him, Shaheen Shah Afridi is another good bowler. I like both of them,” Sohail told pcb.com.pk.

“It gave me great happiness to see Naseem pick five wickets in the first innings. He is in rhythm and is looking great. What is astonishing is that he is playing in these conditions for the first time but still he is doing so well. Shaheen has also been phenomenal.”

The Pakistan team will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

