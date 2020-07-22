Pakistan batsmen ‘should have no excuse to fail in England’, former player says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim believes that the Pakistan batsmen have no excuse not to do well in the upcoming series against England.

Pakistan are already in England and have been preparing by holding numerous training sessions and intra-squad practice matches.

Iqbal noted that the squad should be accustomed to the conditions in England by the time the series begins on August 5.

“Pakistan batsmen should be used to the conditions in England by now. They are practicing day in and day out and are also playing intra-squad practice matches,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “They are getting acclimatized to the conditions and will know the behaviour of [the] pitches. Now they should have no excuse to fail in England.

“They are also observing the ongoing series between England and West Indies and can learn few things from it. Even after all of this if Pakistan batting fails, then it would mean that there are flaws in the techniques and abilities of our batsmen.”

The national team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

