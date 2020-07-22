Faisal Iqbal makes incredibly shocking claim on why Imran Tahir never played for Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has claimed that South Africa spinner Imran Tahir never played for Pakistan since the national selectors ignored “honest and hardworking players like him” in order to “accommodate favorites”.

Faisal said he always believed Tahir should have played for Pakistan as he was a “brilliant leg-spinner in all formats, an excellent fielder and a better batsman than many in that era!”

The 38-year-old’s comments come after Tahir admitted that he regretted not being able to represent Pakistan at the international level.

I always believe @ImranTahirSA should have played for Pakistan 🇵🇰 cricket team @TheRealPCB he was a brilliant Legspinner in all formats,an excellent fielder and a better batsman than many in that era! Honest & hardworking players like him were kept away to accommodate favorites. https://t.co/V4FfCNi12k — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 22, 2020

“I always believed Imran Tahir should have played for [the] Pakistan cricket team, he was a brilliant leg-spinner in all formats, an excellent fielder and a better batsman than many in that era! Honest and hardworking players like him were kept away to accommodate favorites,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Tahir represented South Africa in 20 Tests, where he took 57 wickets at an average of 40.24.

He also featured in 107 ODIs and claimed 173 wickets at an average of 24.83.

As for his T20 International career, the 41-year-old has picked up 63 wickets in 38 matches at an average of 15.04.

