Waqar Younis makes extremely bold claim about Pakistan’s pace attack ahead of England series

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis firmly believes that the pace attack will be able to excel in England even though the use of saliva has been banned due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Waqar admitted that he initially had doubts about the fast bowlers being able to take wickets, but after watching the first two Tests between England and the West Indies, he pointed out that the ball did “seam and move around”.

“I had doubts about what will happen to bowlers not being able to use saliva because it is a habitual thing and I have been a fast bowler myself. But I think it is working quite nicely. The difference in cricket balls also matters,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“The Duke ball is harder and it can be shined through sweat as well and the pitches were slow and sluggish in the West Indies tests but the ball did seam and move around and no bowler has complained as yet. It is workable. It did work. I feel it can be done.

“I am sure we will not let our supporters and followers down. We will try to make them proud of us with our performances.”

The Pakistan team are currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...