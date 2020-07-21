Yasir and Shadab? Waqar Younis says Pakistan may play two spinners against England

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that there is a possibility two spinners could be picked for the upcoming Test series against England.

Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Kashif Bhatti and Imad Wasim are the four spinners in the squad, but if Pakistan opt to select two, it will likely be Yasir and Shadab.

However, the decision on whether to include two spinners in the playing XI depends on the pitch in Manchester.

With that in mind, Waqar noted that he and the rest of the coaching staff will be keeping a close eye on how the pitch plays during the third Test between England and the West Indies.

“We will see how the pitch behaves in the third Test between West Indies and England at Manchester but there is no doubt that the behaviour of pitches has changed in England,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Early to say who will play but we have got an idea after the West Indies Test matches. We are trying to prepare those players who can be effective on such pitches. We are looking at all options, look at the weather as it gets hot in August and we might even have to think about playing two spinners as well.”

The Pakistan team are currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...