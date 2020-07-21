Rashid Latif reveals why ‘Pakistan will have an edge’ over England

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that “Pakistan will have an edge” over England in the upcoming series.

Explaining why, Latif noted that Pakistan will excel if the wickets used are the same as those for the ongoing Test series between England and the West Indies.

With Pakistan’s series against England getting underway next month, Latif admitted that it will be an “exciting contest”.

“We will get to see an exciting contest in the upcoming series between Pakistan and England,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “If we see the same sorts of wickets that are on display in the series between West Indies and England, then I believe Pakistan will have an edge over the hosts. The players in the squad are all very capable and can give great performances in those conditions.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

