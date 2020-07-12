What is Pakistan batsman Kamran Akmal’s favourite food to eat?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that mutton biryani is his favourite food to eat.

Akmal made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

mutton biryani — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 12, 2020

Akmal last played international cricket in April 2017, but recently featured for the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the nine games he played, Akmal scored 251 runs, which included a century, at an average of 27.88 and a strike-rate of 161.93.

