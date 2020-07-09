Aamer Sohail picks Pakistan’s ‘top performer’ for England Test series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Aamer Sohail believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be Pakistan’s “top performer” in the Test series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

Considering how well Afridi has done with the ball as of late, Aamer is backing him to continue shining.

However, Aamer noted that if Pakistan want to have a good chance of winning the Test series, the batsmen will have to pull their weight and ensure the team puts up scores of 300 plus.

“I do believe that Pakistan can compete really well in the series against England, but it will depend upon the state of pitches and how well they prepare,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “In terms of bowling strength, the Pakistan bowling attack is pretty strong with Shaheen Shah Afridi looking most likely to be the top performer in the Test series.

“The only issue, as always, will be with our batting but if they can put up scores of 300+ then they will give their team a very good chance of dominating the home team.”

