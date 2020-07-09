Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has revealed that he would rather be compared to legendary Pakistan players than India captain Virat Kohli.

This comes after Azam has repeatedly played down comparisons to Kohli, who is widely considered to be the best batsman in the world right now.

Instead of the Indian skipper, Azam said he would prefer to be compared to iconic players like Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf or Younis Khan, who will be Pakistan’s batting coach during the tour of England.

“I don’t want to be compared with Virat Kohli. It would be better if people compare me with one of the Pakistani legends like Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf or Younis Khan,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

