Aamer Sohail reveals which young player is the future of Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail believes that young rising star Haider Ali is the future of Pakistan cricket.

This comes after the 19-year-old scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

Given how well he performed, Aamer noted that “Pakistan need to be very careful as to how they utilise Haider Ali’s talent” and ensure he doesn’t become lost causes like Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Umar Amin.

“Pakistan need to be very careful as to how they utilise Haider Ali’s talent because in the recent past we have seen players like Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Umar Amin, being touted as the next comings of Sachin Tendulkar, only to see them fade away due to the mismanagement of their talent,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

“If Haider Ali has been fast-tracked to the national team ahead of other top performers in First-Class cricket then the onus will be on the coaching staff to ensure that they are proven right by investing time in Haider and not simply discarding him at the first sign of trouble.”

Haider’s impressive PSL campaign earned him a central contract for the 2020-2021 season and also a spot in Pakistan’s team for the tour of England, where he is set to make his international debut.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

