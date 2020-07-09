Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail believes that bowling coach Waqar Younis has a huge flaw when it comes to his judgment.

Explaining why, Aamer used the example of young pace bowler Muhammad Musa, who made his international debut during Pakistan’s tour of Australia last year.

However since then, the 19-year-old has not played another international match and was even overlooked for the tour of England.

“I am curious as to why [Muhammad] Musa Khan, who was hailed as a Test player and given a debut against Australia, was then discarded from the Pakistan squad bound for England,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “This shows a huge flaw in Bowling Coach Waqar Younis’s judgement as it’s difficult to understand why Musa didn’t find a place in the original squad.

“He could well make it to England given the Covid-19 tests situation, but the fact is that he wasn’t deemed to be good enough to be part of the initial squad whereas Sohail Khan has been brought back into the fold.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

