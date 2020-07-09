Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former captain Aamer Sohail believes Younis Khan was appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach for the tour of England due to head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq’s failure to get the batsmen to live up to expectations.

In addition to saying that Misbah “is not a good enough batting coach”, Aamer also criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for giving him so many responsibilities.

In fact, Aamer suggested that the decision to name Younis as the national team’s batting coach may signify that the PCB has accepted that “they made the wrong decision by entrusting Misbah with so many roles”.

“The fact is that Misbah-ul-Haq, for reasons best known to the PCB, was given the roles of Head Coach and Chief Selector, and he was also looking after the position of batting coach,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “Many of us commented then that this was not a good idea as batsmen who are struggling in some aspect of their batting are unlikely to share their problems with the Batting Coach who happens to be the Chief Selector and the Head Coach as well.

“In that context, Younis Khan’s appointment, whilst recognising his experience, is proof that the PCB are accepting the fact that they made the wrong decision by entrusting Misbah with so many roles. What the PCB are implying is that Misbah is not a good enough batting coach which is why they had to bring in someone like Younis Khan into the picture as a batting consultant.”

