Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan believes that India captain Virat Kohli’s aggression is one of the reasons why he is “the best in the world”.

Kohli is widely considered to be the top batsman today and among the finest captains as well.

He is currently on the verge of surpassing iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI centuries in history.

Tendulkar has 49 to his name, while Kohli sits in second place with 43, meaning he only needs seven more hundreds to go past the Little Master.

“Currently if we talk about the best in the world if you look at Kohli and his aggression on the field, that helps him,” Younis said on the YouTube show Ace Talk as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Look at the likes of Javed Miandad and Imran Khan, when they played their aggression on the field was visible for all. The main reason for my aggression in the past was that I was playing. Now my role is different.”

Younis will be working with the Pakistan team during their tour of England as he was appointed as batting coach.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

