Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has suggested that India captain Virat Kohli is in a league of his own as “he cannot be compared with any other player”.

This comes after many people have repeatedly compared Kohli to Pakistan limited overs captain and star batsman Babar Azam.

Shehzad pointed out that it is unfair to compare Kohli to Azam, himself or anyone else for that matter.

“Virat Kohli is a proven player and he cannot be compared with any other player; be it me or anyone else,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan. “He has set great standards of fitness. I think he is an amazing guy and I wish him all the best.”

