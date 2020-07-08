Which ignored Pakistan player said he has ‘a lot of cricket left in me’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has refused to give up on his hopes of playing international cricket again, saying “I still have a lot of cricket left in me”.

Shehzad last played for the national team during the T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently played for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

Despite this, Shehzad is clinging on to the hope that he will be given another opportunity to play for his country in the future.

“I was making a comeback and was under a lot pressure. We did not perform well as a team and they [Sri Lanka] played really well. Some things are bound to happen but this is cricket and I will come back harder,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan.

“I have learned from my mistakes in the past but I still have a lot of cricket left in me. I just want to make sure that whenever I represent Pakistan again, I’m able to perform to the best of my ability and make my country proud.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: “I have always been a very good boy” – Pakistan player plays down his tainted past

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...