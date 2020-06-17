Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia batsman Steve Smith has revealed that Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam is such a special player because he “has a lot of time when he’s batting”.
Azam scored a Test century against Australia last year and has since been in red-hot form.
Most recently, he represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.
Steve Smith on Instagram regarding Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ApbAjQLKmj
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 14, 2020
“Very good player. Has a lot of time when he’s batting,” Smith said during a question and answer session on Instagram as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
