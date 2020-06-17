Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Steve Smith has admitted that Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is the “most skillful bowler I have faced”.

Smith’s praise for Amir came during a question and answer session on Instagram.

Upon being asked which fast bowler he finds most difficult to face, Smith chose the 28-year-old.

“Mohammad Amir, I think is the most skillful bowler I have faced,” Smith was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Amir will miss Pakistan’s tour of England as his second child is expected to be born in August.

