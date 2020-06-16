Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar has admitted that batsman Umar Akmal is a “difficult personality to deal with”.

Mudassar, who was recently the Director of Academies at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, admitted that Akmal would be “fine for a period of a few months” but then start becoming a nuisance.

Mudassar added that he feels “really sad” about how Akmal went from showing so much promise as a youngster to being banned for three years this year for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Umar Akmal was a difficult personality to deal with. Sometimes when you spoke with him, he seemed to be fine for a period of a few months and he would start delivering straight away, and then something would get triggered in his mind, which made it so difficult to deal with him,” Mudassar told PakPassion.

“When he was at the NCA, he kept on slogging and getting out all the time and I told him to not come back. We kept him away from the academy for a few months, but when he came back, he scored 4-5 hundreds on the trot. From then on, he went on to play for Pakistan Under-19s and then had a great start for the national side.

“After that, things went haywire for him and he is where he is now. I feel really sad for him and I do feel that the only people who can help him now are himself or his immediate family.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: No big deal if Babar Azam is sacked as captain – Which Pakistan player said this?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...