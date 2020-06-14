Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has made it clear that he will take a decision on his international career after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.

The 38-year-old only represents Pakistan in T20 Internationals now and earlier said he would think about retiring closer to the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

However, with the tournament potentially being suspended, Malik said that he has not mulled over his future in international cricket and how long he intends to keep playing.

“I am fit, performing and still enjoying my cricket. I can help youngsters with my experience. I am not planning to retire from T20 cricket yet,” Malik told Cricket Pakistan. “During PSL, I said that I will think about retirement close to the T20 World Cup, but I have not yet given it a thought.

“I still have two-year contract with a couple of leagues so I will definitely continue playing T20 leagues. Once we get through this pandemic, I will take a decision on T20 Internationals after discussing it with [the] PCB, coach and the captain.”

