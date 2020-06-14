Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that seamer Sohail Khan was recalled for the tour of England “to further strengthen our fast bowling department”.

Misbah also noted that Sohail, who last represented Pakistan in 2017, took two five-wicket hauls when he previously played in England back in 2016.

Sohail, who is now 36, also had a strong campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was the seventh-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in nine matches for Sindh at an average of 39.77.

“Sohail Khan has been recalled to further strengthen our fast bowling department. He had two five-fors when he last played in England in 2016. The selectors also felt he bowled much better in the 2019-20 domestic season than his figures reflected,” Misbah was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

