Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan believes that young seamer Mohammad Hasnain has “gradually declined”.

The 20-year-old holds the record for being the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in a T20 International.

Hasnain has represented Pakistan in five ODIs, where he has taken five wickets at an average of 60.60, and six T20 Internationals, in which he has claimed five wickets at an average of 38.60.

Most recently, he played for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in nine games at an average of 19.13.

However, Junaid has not been impressed with the youngster’s performances thus far, especially as he was heralded as the next big thing.

“Recently we’ve had Mohammad Hasnain who was brought into the Pakistan side due to his extreme pace, but he has gradually declined as has the form of Muhammad Musa which further proves my point,” Junaid told PakPassion.

Despite Junaid’s thoughts on Hasnain, the up and coming seamer was included in the newly-created Emerging Players’ Category in the central contract list for the 2020-2021 season.

