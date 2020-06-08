Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Junaid Khan has admitted that he is upset with the national selectors for constantly overlooking him.

Junaid last played for Pakistan in May 2019, but felt that he should have been recalled to the national team after a solid domestic season last year.

He also admitted it is “disheartening” that other players have been given preference over him despite his “experience and performances”.

“I am unable to understand why the selectors will not pick experienced players like myself when that is the need of the hour,” Junaid told PakPassion. “I am not claiming that I destroyed batting line-ups or took many five-fors during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, but my bowling was good. Several players during the last domestic season praised me about the quality of my bowling.

“I have to admit that this has been a disheartening situation, as has been the case on many occasions during my international career, where others have been given preference, despite my experience and performances.”

