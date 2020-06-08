Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes that teenage sensation Naseem Shah “is a wonderful bowler who is blessed with the ability to bowl with good pace”.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

Junaid also admitted that Naseem is “mentally strong and someone who understands how to bowl to different batsmen”.

“Naseem Shah is a wonderful bowler who is blessed with the ability to bowl with good pace. I have spoken to him in detail on many occasions and I have found him to be mentally strong and someone who understands how to bowl to different batsmen,” Junaid told PakPassion.

“However, I do feel that it’s too early to judge Naseem at the moment, as he is still new on the international scene and learning his trade.”

