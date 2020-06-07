Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has suggested that fellow fast bowler Mohammad Amir retired from Test cricket since his performances “seemed to be in decline recently”.

Amir walked away from the longest format in July last year, and has since been criticised heavily for his decision.

In fact, some people believe Amir’s Test retirement was the reason he didn’t receive a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

“Every player knows in his own mind about how much ability he has to play in a specific format of the game and whether he is capable of performing in that type of cricket,” Junaid told PakPassion. “In Amir and Wahab’s case only they know if their bodies are up to the task of playing Tests, or not. Many of us may well think that Amir took that decision to earn more money, but the fact is that only the Almighty and the player knows what he is best capable of.

“Amir’s performances in Tests seemed to be in decline recently so it’s possible he listened to his body and decided to give up Tests for good, so he could do better in other formats.”

