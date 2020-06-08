Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Junaid Khan has admitted that Hasan Ali was once the national team’s star bowler, but is now “nowhere to be seen”.

Hasan played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy as he was the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.69.

In fact, Hasan was even named Player of the Tournament.

Since then, he has taken 28 wickets in eight Test matches at an average of 30.03 and 40 wickets in 32 ODIs at an average of 35.72.

In regards to T20 Internationals, he has picked up 25 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 27.20.

Hasan recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games at an average of 34.37.

However, he has now suffered a recurrence of the back injury that kept him out of action for months last year.

It remains to be seen whether Hasan will require surgery, but Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq admitted that the 25-year-old could be sidelined for eight months.

Furthermore, Hasan didn’t receive a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

“In the past, we have had Hasan Ali who performed well for a short period of time and is now nowhere to be seen. A good bowler is one that performs consistently for 3-4 years and only then can we judge their utility and quality,” Junaid told PakPassion.

“Unfortunately, this happens a lot in Pakistan where almost every year some new bowlers appear and then disappear soon afterwards.”

