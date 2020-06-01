Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has praised Waqar Younis for being an outstanding bowling coach and friend as well.

The 17-year-old noted that Waqar has helped him improve his game immensely, but also been there for him through thick and thin.

Naseem added that when Waqar shares his experience and knowledge, “it’s valuable advice for young bowlers like me”.

“He’s a legend, a hero to many of us. He knows what the requirements are to succeed as a fast bowler as he is someone who performed at the highest level and is highly respected around the world,” he told PakPassion. “He played all over the world, against the best players and when he shares his experiences it’s valuable advice for young bowlers like me.

“He is not just a coach, but a friend too, and his relationship with the bowlers is one where we feel that we can talk to him about anything and that is really important. I feel that I work best with a coach who doesn’t just talk to me about the technical aspects of cricket, but also about his experiences, his strengths, his mistakes and his weaknesses as a former player.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah thinks he and Shaheen Shah Afridi are the next Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...