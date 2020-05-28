Tom Moody reveals the one big problem with Pakistan’s domestic structure

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody revealed that Pakistan’s domestic structure outside the Pakistan Super League (PSL) needs to be improved.

Moody pointed out that “there is a slight dip in the depth of their batting” and Pakistan need to rectify this by enhancing the quality of cricket in their other domestic competitions besides the PSL.

“They have to develop the young batsmen outside that franchise model. The domestic structure around the PSL is vital to their acceleration,” Moody said on The Pitch Side Experts Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I am sure Pakistan has recognised that there is a slight dip in the depth of their batting.

“You have to ask the questions. Is it the surfaces they are playing on or is there a lack of coaching and guidance around the technical side of batsman ship which is missing? There is got to be a reason because Pakistan have had some really fine batsmen historically.

However, Moody insisted that the PSL is still extremely important for the growth and development of young batsmen as they have the opportunity to learn from some of the best players in the world.

“A young talented batsman may not be in the starting eleven but sharing the dressing room with the likes of AB de Villiers or Jos Buttler will be a great learning experience,” he said. “That’s the advantage of these high-profile tournaments. You are not just learning on the field under pressure, but you are also learning in the dressing room environment and training sessions.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azhar Ali confirms Fawad Alam will be picked for England tour?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...