Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif reveals the ‘biggest regret of my life’

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has admitted that the “biggest regret of my life” was not letting his son play cricket.

Latif also noted that today’s generation have no idea of the struggles and hardships he and other players during his time suffered.

“The biggest regret of my life, I didn’t let my son play cricket, I should have,” Latif said on Ary News’ Sports Room. “Everyone’s sons have been playing cricket so my son could also have played it. Actually, there was fear somewhere that at a certain point people will put me behind his status.

“It is hard for our children to face such situations which we had used to face. In fact, I don’t want my son to be in those struggling phases through which I suffered in my early career days.”

