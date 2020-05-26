Mohammad Asif: Pakistan’s best fast bowlers have all been Gujjars

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif noted that the “best 3-4 fast bowlers who have come to the fore in the past have been Gujjars”.

Gujjars are an ethnic group of people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.

Asif was specifically talking about himself, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Amir.

“The best 3-4 fast bowlers who have come to the fore in the past have been Gujjars – Shoaib Akhtar, Amir and I are all Gujjars,” Asif said on The Burgerz show as quoted by PakPassion. “For fast bowling you need strong bodies, and Gujjars as you know have always been strong.

“We are getting a lot of quantity when it comes to newer fast bowlers but the quality is not coming through.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azhar Ali confirms Fawad Alam will be picked for England tour?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...