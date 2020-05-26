Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called South Africa great Jacques Kallis “one of the best all-rounders”.

Kallis is the third-highest run-scorer in Test history as he accumulated 13,289 runs in 166 Tests, which included 45 centuries and 58 fifties, at an average of 55.37.

He also took 292 wickets at an average of 32.65.

Kallis is also the eighth-highest run-scorer in ODI history as he scored 11,579 runs in 328 games, which included 17 hundreds and 86 half-centuries, at an average of 44.36.

He also claimed 273 wickets at an average of 31.79.

In regards to his T20 career, Kallis made 666 runs in 25 matches, which included five fifties, at an average of 35.05.

As for his bowling, he picked up 12 wickets at an average of 27.75.

“I also think Jacques Kallis is one of the best all-rounders, and slip fielders cricket has ever produced,” Akhtar told ESPNcricinfo’s video podcast as quoted by news18.com.

