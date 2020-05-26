Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he failed to bowl out former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq in the nets even once over the span of 10 years.

Akhtar noted that what made Inzamam such a good batsman was the fact that “he could read the ball a second faster than others”.

In addition to Inzamam playing him well, Akhtar said the same thing about iconic New Zealand captain Martin Crowe and India batting great Rahul Dravid.

“To be honest, it’s Inzamam-ul-Haq. See my action is very complicated unlike Brett Lee’s but I could not bowl him out even once in the nets in 10 years,” Akhtar told ESPNcricinfo’s video podcast as quoted by news18.com.

“I think he could read the ball a second faster than others. I think Martin Crowe would have played me well too. He was a magician and very elegant. Amongst Indian players, Rahul Dravid is the most decorated batsman. If he won’t offer me a shot, I would not be able to penetrate his defense.”

