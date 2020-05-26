Mohammad Asif reveals why Pakistan failed to win the 2019 World Cup

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif noted that the national team failed to win the 2019 World Cup since their bowlers didn’t take advantage of the conditions.

Asif pointed out that Pakistan’s bowlers “had best conditions for swing and seam bowling”, but failed to capitalise on it.

The men in green narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals as New Zealand had a superior net run rate.

“You obviously need to have a God given talent but there is also a role that the pitch plays as it did in England during the World Cup where our bowlers had best conditions for swing and seam bowling, but they did not make use of them,” Asif said on The Burgerz show as quoted by PakPassion.

