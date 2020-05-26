I practiced from 2pm to 6pm every day – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif has revealed that he used to practice from 2pm to 6pm every day when he was a matric student.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

“From the time I was a matric student, I would continuously practice bowling from 2-6pm every day,” Asif said on The Burgerz show as quoted by PakPassion.

The 37-year-old has not featured for Pakistan since being banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

He last played domestic cricket for the Water and Power Development Authority as he represented them in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.

