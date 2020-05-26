Mohammad Asif reveals what the current Pakistan team is lacking

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif believes that the national team is lacking more middle order batsmen like limited overs captain Babar Azam.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

Asif noted that if more batsmen like Azam emerge and fill those gaps in the middle order, the Pakistan team will finally have a sturdy backbone.

“We need some more batsmen like Babar Azam in our middle order who can become the backbone of the team,” Asif said on The Burgerz show as quoted by PakPassion.

