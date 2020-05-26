Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran seamer Mohammad Asif has claimed that the current Pakistan team don’t consider the past legends as role models.

He noted that back in the day, players were inspired by what icons like Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf achieved in their illustrious careers.

However, Asif pointed out that the batsmen of today don’t see the greats as heroes.

“Before when batsmen came into the team, they spoke of role models like Mohammad Yousuf or Younis Khan, but looking at the batsmen in our team today, no one wants to use them as role models,” Asif said on The Burgerz show as quoted by PakPassion.

