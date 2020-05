Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones admitted that iconic Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar was an amazing striker of the ball.

Jones’ praise came after Anwar smashed a career-best 194 in an ODI against India on this day in 1997.

Anwarโ€™s superb 194, which came off 146 balls and included 22 boundaries and five sixes, led Pakistan to a 35-run win over their arch-rivals.

What a player! What a knock! Amazing ball striking! He was playing with the bowling. Thanks for sharing Saj! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป https://t.co/mzGrYVxYse — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) May 21, 2020

“What a player! What a knock! Amazing ball striking! He was playing with the bowling,” Jones said on Twitter.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan legends Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif makes incredibly shocking claim about Babar Azam

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...