Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are known as the most formidable pace duo Pakistan ever produced, but former seamer Sarfraz Nawaz has revealed what made them so dangerous.

Sarfraz noted that Akram “was brilliant with the new ball”, while Waqar “was lethal with the old ball”.

He further added that Waqar’s “in-swinging yorkers with the old ball were a treat for the eyes”.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“Wasim (Akram) was brilliant with the new ball and Waqar (Younis) was lethal with the old ball. His (Younis) in-swinging yorkers with the old ball were a treat for the eyes,” Sarfraz told The Indian Express.

