Former Pakistan pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz believes that pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah will play for India for a long time.

Sarfraz has been really impressed with Bumrah’s career thus far and praised the 26-year-old for having a “deceptive bowling action” and bowling “great yorkers”.

Bumrah has taken 68 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 20.33, 104 wickets in 64 ODIs at an average of 24.43 and 59 wickets in 50 T20 Internationals at an average of 20.25.

“Bumrah has a deceptive bowling action and bowls great yorkers. Despite the fact that batsmen across the world have learnt to deal with him, he still sticks to his line and length. His ball comes quicker to off stump. He will play long for India,” Sarfraz told The Indian Express.

