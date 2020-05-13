Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has suggested that it would be easier to dismiss current India captain Virat Kohli than iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar is widely regarded as the best batsman India have ever produced and the greatest batsman to ever play the game.

Kohli, meanwhile, is believed to be the best batsman today.

However, Akram noted that if he were to sledge Kohli, the 31-year-old may get angry and try to attack him, which would make it easier to get him out.

As for Tendulkar, Akram pointed out that the ‘Little Master’ would have “become even more determined”.

“As a bowler you look at a batsman’s body language, if I sledged Tendulkar he would have become even more determined. But if I did the same to Kohli, he might have got angry and tried to attack me which would have given me a good chance to take his wicket,” Akram was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

