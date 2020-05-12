Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that his dream for the future “is to regularly play for my country in all formats and remain in the top rankings”.

Shehzad last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently played for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

In January, Shehzad claimed that he would be able to play international cricket for 12 more years.

“Bearing in mind my fitness and skills, I think I can represent Pakistan for another 12 years and that is not an exaggeration,” Shehzad had said.

Shehzad also said that his “inspiration and role model is Prophet Muhammad”.

Allah has been extremely kind to me. But my dream is to regularly play for my country in all formats and remain in the top rankings.

My inspiration and role model is Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 11, 2020

“Allah has been extremely kind to me. But my dream is to regularly play for my country in all formats and remain in the top rankings. My inspiration and role model is Prophet Muhammad,” Shehzad said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

