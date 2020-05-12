Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that he is “focused and motivated to serve my country again”.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

Despite a disappointing PSL campaign, Shehzad vowed to “work hard and not give up” on his dream of making an international comeback.

Thanks for your support. At times you try your best yet still things don't work your way. This only means you need to work harder and not give up. I am focused and motivated to serve my country again IA — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 11, 2020

“Thanks for your support. At times you try your best yet still things don’t work your way. This only means you need to work harder and not give up. I am focused and motivated to serve my country again,” he said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ahmed Shehzad hates being called the selfie king?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...